Miss Arunachal Organization is accountable

Editor,

I am writing to bring to your attention a matter that has gone unresolved for far too long. The Miss Arunachal Organisation has failed to make the promised payments for their involvement in the G20 events and Arunachal Yuva Samanvay. Several individuals who contributed their time, effort, and resources to these events are still awaiting compensation.

What is particularly disheartening is that this organization, which stands for the empowerment of women and represents a platform of upliftment and responsibility, is neglecting its commitments. Instead of fulfilling their obligations with due diligence, they have resorted to unethical tactics when approached about the pending payments.

It is deeply concerning that an institution built on the values of integrity and empowerment is engaging in such practices. This creates not only a breach of trust but also damages the very ideals they claim to represent.

I believe it is important that this issue be brought to light through your publication so that those responsible are held accountable, and a resolution can be reached for those who have been wronged.

A Concerned Citizen