Project Manthan launched in East Siang

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu and superintendent of police Sachin Kumar Singhal jointly launched ‘Project Manthan,’ at Gandhi Chowk on Wednesday evening.

Both DC and SP informed that “it is a community outreach program initiated by East Siang district police to foster a safe, informed, and resilient community, by building trust and collaboration between the police and residents.”

They said that through proactive education, awareness and engagement on critical issues like drug prevention, cybercrime, women and child safety, road safety and other topics of community well-being, the project aims to empower citizens and ensure a secure environment for all.

Govt officials and members of Pasighat Market Association attended the programme. (DIPRO)