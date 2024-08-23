HU conducts orientation prog on RAWE

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Agriculture department of the Himalayan University (HU) organized a one-day orientation program on Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) for BSc (Agriculture) final year students on Thursday.

In his inaugural address, HU research Dean prof. Deva Prasad Dev informed about the nutritional food security of Arunachal Pradesh. He suggested promoting skill-oriented courses such as fish culture, mushroom production, apiculture and vermicomposting etc.

HU’s head admin, Reyom Ete suggested the students to work hard for success in life, while agriculture faculty Dr. Kasinam Doruk delivered the talk on the different parameters which keep healthy soil and increase soil fertility.

HU’s agriculture faculty member Dr. Sonbeer Chack explained the physiology of agricultural and horticultural crops in reference to Arunachal Pradesh.