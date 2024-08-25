Yoga padayatri visits RGU, conducts yoga awareness prog

RONO HILLS, 24 Aug: Krishna Nayaka, a dedicated yoga instructor from Karnataka, who is on a ‘yoga awareness padayatra’ conducted an engaging interaction program and yoga awareness session for the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) community at RGU on Thursday.

With over 13,000 kilometers and 19 states covered on foot since October 2022, Nayaka shared his expertise on the importance of yoga for spiritual growth and debunked common misconceptions. He led participants through a series of asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques, empowering them to embrace wellness in their daily lives.

RGU vice-chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha praised Nayaka’s dedication to spreading yoga awareness. RGU registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam presented Nayaka with a letter of appreciation, recognizing his contributions to yoga and society.

Through his remarkable padayatra, Nayaka aims to inspire a healthier India, one step at a time. His visit to RGU will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, encouraging students and faculty to adopt yoga as a way of life, said a university release.

Finance officer prof. Otem Padung; controller of examinations in-charge Dr. David Pertin; Dean, faculty of physical education and sports science; prof. Sambhu Prasad, among others, were present during the visit of Nayaka.