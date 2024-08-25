Further and Beyond Foundation takes up waste management project in Himalayan village

[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 24 Aug: To do away with the wastes, and to retain the natural charm, Further and Beyond Foundation (FBF), a Bangaluru-based NGO has taken up to the task to manage plastic wastes in Zemithang- First village, which leads the way in Himalayan waste management in Tawang district.

In a pioneering effort that highlights the significance and scale of sustainable waste management in the Himalayas, residents from six villages under Zemithang circle – Kharman, Kelengteng, Gorsam, Muchut, Lumpo, Shocktsen came together to clear a staggering 5 tons of solid waste from their region in just two weeks with support from Further and Beyond Foundation and Royal Enfield CSR Zemithang.

The achievement was made possible through an intensive waste management programme launched in June 2024 by Further and Beyond Foundation (FBF), in collaboration with Royal Enfield Social Mission. The collected waste was segregated and sent off to recycling units in Tezpur, Assam on the occasion 78th Independence Day.

This initiative is a part of a broader environmental stewardship programme – The Himalayan Fringes Project (HFP) by the same Foundation – that seeks to create sustainable solutions in ecologically sensitive regions at the intersection of urbanization.

Founder of FBF Merwyn Coutinho said, “Our partnership began in March during the Gorsam festival, where we initiated our waste management efforts. Community activities followed in June. Witnessing 450 families from the local community come together to embody the ‘My Waste My Responsibility’ ethos has been truly inspiring.”

“The success of this initiative underscores the power of collaboration among local residents, NGOs, organizations like the Indian Army, and conscious corporate partners in driving sustainable environmental solutions,” he added.

Lauding the initiative of FBF, circle officer Dewan Mara remarked, “Zemithang, also known as the Pangchen region, is a sacred land where environmental conservation is deeply ingrained in our social and cultural values. The strong involvement of the local communities comes as no surprise to me. I am grateful to the Further and Beyond Foundation and Royal Enfield for providing the much-needed guidance and support towards sustainable development in our area. We are now on the right track.”

The HFP is a comprehensive sustainable development initiative that includes school engagement, training for mobilizers, various workshops, door-to-door awareness campaigns and practical waste collection activities.

Five workshops and Train-the-Trainer programmes were held to focus on waste reduction and behavioral change, covering topics such as sustainable menstruation and diapering, as well as DIY home cleaners made from locally available resources.

The Green Guardian Program, designed to encourage environmental stewardship among students, has been successfully launched in three schools by the NGO. The programme was met with enthusiasm from both teachers and students, who gained valuable knowledge through a range of workshops on topics like composting, waste segregation and so on.

It has installed waste segregation infrastructure across the region especially, in schools and monasteries. Following, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) implemented to ensure all events in the region are zero-waste.

Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is also set up for efficient waste collection and segregation. Seeking cent per cent cooperation, door-to-door campaign was conducted across six villages.

The founder said that the success of the project’s first phase demonstrates the dedication of the Panchen region’s communities, along with FBF and Royal Enfield, in preserving the natural beauty and ecological health of the Himalayas. The Kachra Mukt Zemithang initiative and the ongoing efforts to eliminate plastic pollution will also help create a welcoming environment for the continued visitation of black-necked cranes to the Panchen area.

The Bangaluru-based FBF, is a non-profit organization working in Northeast India. The foundation focuses on renewable energy, waste management and places a strong emphasis on capacity building and the creation of sustainable livelihoods. The ultimate goal for each project is for it to eventually stand on its own, creating a positive and lasting impact on the local community.

The Royal Enfield Social Mission is invested in sustainable ecotourism along with creating sustainable solutions for communities, particularly in areas related to environmental conservation, education and rural development. By leveraging the brand’s influence and resources, Royal Enfield aims to drive meaningful change and contribute to the well-being of society.