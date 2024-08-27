Society demands ST certificate cancellation

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Magria Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MMPCS) demands the cancellation of the Schedule Tribe certificate of one Debkanta Patir, who works as a PA to the director of horticulture, as of August 2022. The society claims that Patir obtained the certificate illegally, enabling him to secure a government job under the ST category by changing his name from D.K Patir to D.K Sinung.

Earlier in August 2022, a letter was addressed to the state chief secretary, complaining against Sinung for fraudulently changing his surname from Patir to Sinung and obtaining an APST certificate, the society said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, MMPCS chairman Tania Magria stated that the society has written to the deputy commissioner of East Siang, demanding the cancellation of Sinung’s ST certificate. The society has also lodged an FIR at Pasighat police station for forgery and fraudulently obtaining the ST certificate.

The MMPCS has called on the government to take swift action to ensure justice and uphold the integrity of the ST quota system.