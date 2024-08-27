Letter to Tourism minister

Editor,

We would like to bring to the attention of the new Honorable Tourism Minister the plight of unemployed youths in the tourism sector of the state. We all know that our state is a beautiful place endowed with stunning landscapes and topography. As highways improve, more domestic and international tourists are exploring various parts of the state. Many notable movies have been shot in Arunachal.

In short, our state has immense tourism potential, which could generate significant revenue for the state. Unfortunately, the Department of Tourism is understaffed. Out of 28 districts, there are only 17 District Tourism Officers (DTOs) and 16 Tourism Information Officers (TIOs). These posts are technical in nature, but in many districts, they are assigned as additional duties to other officers. This hampers the department’s performance. Without efficient technical manpower, how can we expect to fully harness the tourism potential?

In the past five years, only one TIO post has been advertised. Numerous requests and representations have been made to the former minister to advertise the DTO and TIO positions, but nothing has been done. Given that our new Tourism Minister comes from a significant tourism destination, we hope that he understands the importance of tourism to the state’s economy.

Therefore, we respectfully appeal to the new Tourism Minister to create and advertise the DTO posts and to increase the number of TIO positions, as the interview for this role is soon to be conducted by the APPSC.

Aspirants