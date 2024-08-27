Training prog for village community volunteers underway

DAPORIJO, 26 Aug: A 3 days training program for village community volunteers organized by the district disaster management authority, Upper Subansiri in collaboration with ArSRLM, began at the Higher Secondary School auditorium here on Monday. The objective of the program is to empower 100 volunteers in disaster management protocols and activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo stressed that manmade disasters can be checked through imparting proper training and awareness to the public. He further urged the trainees to attend the program till the end with utmost attention to gain proper knowledge of the subject.

SP Thuthan Jamba in his address informed that Upper Subansiri district is located under seismic zone V therefore; people here should remain aware and prepared.

Kodokha ADC Natek Nonang urged the trainees to take advantage of the program and disseminate the Dos and Don’ts of disaster protocols to the villagers.

DDMO Annie Yangfo informed that the training program will be organized in the circles as well to help impart training on disaster protocols to the rural volunteers.

Later, disaster kits were also handed over to the selected volunteers during the programme. (DIPRO)