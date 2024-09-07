Natung urges PHE&WS officers to coordinate with H&FW dept

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: PHE&WS Minister Mama Natung urged the officers of his department to work in close coordination with the health & family welfare (H&FW) department, and said that “implementation of infrastructure works should be monitored by the deputy commissioners concerned.”

Natung was addressing a joint conference of the PHE&WS and the H&FW departments here on Friday.

He expressed satisfaction over the execution of different projects by the PHED, including “flood damage restoration works,” and expressed hope that the PHE&WS department would “do justice to the responsibility given on health infrastructures.”

The minister reiterated the necessity of protecting catchment areas for sustainability of drinking water sources, and suggested that it be given top priority.

H&FW Minister Biyuram Wahge explained the department’s initiative related to “core issues of online appointment of doctors and online maintenance of stock register on medicines, so that services down to the village level can be fulfilled.”

“The PHE&WS department being the nodal implementing agency for the health department’s infrastructure,” he advised the former to “design the infrastructure of health department “that cater the need beyond 50 years.”

He advocated using modern technology in health infrastructure.

PHE&WS Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain suggested that both the departments work in tandem. “The outcome of the service should be the overall welfare of society,” he said.

Natung’s adviser Pani Taram said that modern and latest technology should be used in civil construction work.

PHE&WS Chief Engineer (EZ) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) MD Tomo Basar delivered a presentation on how the department plans to “approach implementation of health infrastructures vis-à-vis gap analysis and review, planning, DPR preparation,” etc.

He spoke also on “the way forward post JJM.”

PHE&WS CE (WZ) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in-charge Toko Jyoti delivered a presentation on the key points of the O&M policy and the progress under the SBM (Grameen).

The PR&RD secretary dwelt on key issues on convergence of different rural development programmes. She highlighted that “all the technical issues should be raised in the gram sabhas and passed in the GPDP.”

All the programme officers of the H&FW department, including the directors, delivereddetailed presentations on 12 different programmes.

All the DCs, DMOs and EEs who attended the meeting provided updates, inputs and suggestions with regard to the programmes of both the departments.