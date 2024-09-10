Arunachal’s men’s badminton team scripts history

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Arunachal men’s badminton team scripted history on Sunday as they won the Yonex-Sunrise Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Team Championship crown for the first time in Guwahati.

The team, comprising Laa Talar, Laa Tukum, Nikhil Chetry, Lobsang C Sherdang, Lobsang Choidrup, Bikom Boje, Laa Robin, Rakju Rigia, Tai Doyom and Samuel Tamang, secured their historic win with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Mizoram in a thrilling final.

They had defeated Tripura and Manipur in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, respectively.

The state’s women’s team and the junior boys’ and the girls’ teams also won the bronze medals.

The Arunachal squad was led by Gita Karki and Dilip Gurung as coaches and Tania Yasap and Bapulam Chiba as managers.

The Arunachal State Badminton Association has applauded the players for their outstanding performances.