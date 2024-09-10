Pul unveils bust of Khapriso Krong at IGGC

TEZU, 9 Sep: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday unveiled a bust of late Khapriso Krong, former education minister and founder of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), at the college’s campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the significant contributions of late Krong to the education sector in Lohit district and across Arunachal Pradesh. She expressed gratitude for the guidance and support she had received from Krong during her political journey.

Also present on the occasion was MLA Mohesh Chai, who recalled late Krong as a key figure in revolutionising the education sector in Lohit. He emphasised that the establishment of IGGC has brought positive changes within the Mishmi community by making higher education more accessible.

Chai also proposed renaming the college as ‘Khapriso Krong Government College’, and said that steps towards this have already been initiated.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu also spoke.

A presentation showcasing the life and contributions of late Krong was shown, and his family was honoured during the event.

The event was attended also by Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, heads of departments, faculty members and representatives of student unions. (DIPRO)