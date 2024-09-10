Edn dept directs DDSE to halt teachers’ transfer

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The education department has instructed the DDSE holding the dual charge of Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts to halt the ongoing mass transfer of teachers.

In a strongly worded letter to the DDSE, the department noted that the officer concerned is transferring teachers despite repeated orders from the government to stop all such activities.

“No DDSE will effect transfer and posting without approval of competent authority,” the letter stated. Further, the DDSE has been directed to “immediately revert all the transferred teachers to their respective schools.”

The department said that non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously.

Recently, allegations of politically motivated transfer of officials, in particular teachers, were reported from Keyi Panyor district. Earlier, such allegation of transfer of teachers on political grounds was reported from Upper Subansiri district, which prompted the education department to intervene and halt all such transfer of teachers.