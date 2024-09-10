Dukam stresses on dignity of labour, skill development

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Labour & Employment Minister Nyato Dukam on Monday underscored the critical role of both employers and employees in ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld at all times for the growth of industries and overall development.

The minister said this during a coordination meeting with the newly selected executive members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) here.

“The respect and dignity of our labour force must be safeguarded by both employers and workers alike. A harmonious work environment where labourers are valued is essential for the growth of our industries and overall economic development,” he said.

He urged all labourers to sincerely participate in skill development training programmes, and pointed out that the modern workforce demands new skills, and adapting to the latest trends through training is the key to staying competitive.

“I call upon all labourers to actively engage in skill training programmes. These programmes are designed to improve your abilities and open up new avenues for growth and employment,” he said.

Dukam told the AAPWU’s executive members of the importance of their role in ensuring the wellbeing of the labour community. “As the representatives of the workers, it is your duty to work diligently for their welfare. The labourers are the backbone of our industries, and their welfare is paramount for the progress of the state,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment from the government and the executive members to collaborate on initiatives that will uplift the labour force to ensure their rights and promote their welfare.