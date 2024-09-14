RGU conducts talk on mastering social media for cleanliness

RONO HILLS, 13 Sep: The Mass Communication Department and the Centre for Distance and Online Education of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a talk titled ‘Mastering social media for swachhata: Digital age influencing skills’ on Friday as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada celebration.

Swachhata Pakhwada chairman Prof Shambhu Prasad highlighted the significance of the event and urged everyone to “incorporate the principles of cleanliness and hygiene into your daily lives, extending beyond the fortnight-long celebration.”

Resource person S Jomo from the Arunachal Sentinel shared his experiences in social media reporting and discussed the powerful role that social media can play in promoting initiatives like cleanliness. He emphasised how digital platforms can be leveraged effectively to spread awareness, engage communities, and popularise cleanliness campaigns.

The event concluded with an interactive session where attendees engaged with Jomo, posing questions about the impact of social media on public campaigns. The session underscored the need for young communicators to harness digital tools responsibly to amplify the message of cleanliness in the digital age.

The programme saw the participation of students, faculty members, and staffs of various departments.