ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Two athletes of Itanagar (Chimpu)-based Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Centre of Excellence won one silver medal and one bronze medal in the 10th Asian Wushu Championships, which was held at Macao, China from 9 to 15 September.

While Namrata Batra won the silver, Anuj won the bronze in the below 52 kg category.