The state unit of the BJP distributed fruits at the Donyi Polo School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired in Chimpu on Thursday. State BJP president Biyuram Wahge commended the school management, the principal and the teachers for their commitment towards the institute. Wahge and his team, comprising state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, MLA Techi Kaso, SOBs, morcha heads, senior party leaders and party karyakartas also interacted with the students. – Nima Sange