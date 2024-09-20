MLA reviews progress of MRHRU under CHC

SAGALEE, 19 Sep: Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the establishment of the model rural health research unit (MRHRU) under the CHC here in Papum Pare district.

Techi sought cooperation from all the stakeholders, and said that “the health research centre will play a crucial role in advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.”

Drawing attention to a few anomalies at the site during inspection, the MLA directed the Sagalee electrical EE to immediately shift the electric pole installed in the middle of the earmarked site, and asked the PWD EE to prepare a detailed estimate for construction of a boundary wall around the CHC to protect it from encroachment.

He further directed the APEDA’s Doimukh division project officer to shift the solar plates installed in the earmarked site to some other location.

Later, during discussions that followed, the CHC medical officer highlighted the shortage of doctors and requested the MLA to have two more doctors and two nursing officers posted to the CHC.

The MLA also visited a kiwi garden in Langruk village, besides the under-construction PWD circuit house in Leporiang, the government residential school in Seema, the government upper primary school in Apop, and the government upper primary school in Tani Happa.

Sagalee ADC Yame Higio, ZPM Techi Serbang, Sagalee PWD EE Nabam Takar, and CHC MO Dr Toker Nyodu were also present. (DIPRO)