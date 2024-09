ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The Arunachal Citizen’s Rights (ACR) has condemned the killing of TV channel ‘Dastak News’ journalist Salman Ali Khan in Rajgar district of Madhya Pradesh by unidentified men on the evening of 17 September.

“Journalists are entitled to protection as they are the fourth pillars of the democracy,” the ACR said in a release, and urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure speedy inquiry into the cold-blooded murder of Salman Ali Khan.