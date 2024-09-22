13 villages in C’lang to benefit from PMJUGA

CHANGLANG, 21 Sep: The Changlang district administration has announced that 13 villages in the district have been identified for socioeconomic development under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA), a programme recently approved by the union cabinet.

The initiative aims to implement 25 key interventions across various sectors over the next five years, coordinated by 17 ministries through the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST).

The primary focus is on enhancing infrastructure, economic opportunities, education, and healthcare for tribal communities.

“These interventions are designed to provide essential infrastructure, promote economic empowerment, ensure universal access to education, and improve healthcare services,” the DA said.

Key measures under the programme include providing pucca houses to eligible households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin); ensuring access to clean drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission; and improving electricity supply through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Rural road connectivity will also be upgraded, with all-weather roads planned for tribal-majority villages under the PMGSY.

In addition, the programme will focus on skill development, self-employment, and livelihood generation.

The initiative further emphasises education, with plans to establish tribal hostels and improve access to healthcare, particularly in maternal and child health services.

Across Arunachal Pradesh, 329 villages in 23 districts have been selected for the programme. In Changlang district, the selected villages are Yanman, Laktong, Gandhigram, Neotan, Kharsang Tinali, New Longkey, New Chingsa, Kuttom, Injan I, Lower Injan-II, Sompoi, Wagun Ponthai, and Rajanagar-II.

The PMJUGA, with a total outlay of Rs 79,156 crores (Rs 56,333 crores from the central government and Rs 22,823 crores from state governments), aims to improve the living conditions of tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.