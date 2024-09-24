Cultural group formed under PTR’s ‘Van Samvaad, Samvaad se Samadhaan’ initiative

SEIJOSA, 23 Sep: As part of ‘Van Samvaad, Samvaad se Samadhaan’ initiative of Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve, which is aimed at promoting dialogue and solutions for sustainable development in the fringe villages of Pakke Tiger Reserve, a cultural group, ‘Soming Narming Cultural Group’ was formed under the Seijosa Eco-Development Committee (EDC) here recently.

The Soming Narming Cultural Group is aimed at preserving and showcasing local traditions while generating sustainable revenue through cultural performances and tourism.

The decision to form the cultural group was made during a meeting of stakeholders at the West Bank conference hall here, which was chaired by the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve DFO Satyaprakash Singh.

While assuring the provision of traditional costumes and necessary equipment, such as Dhols and sound systems, to support the group’s activities, DFO Satyaprakash Singh emphasized the need for training in the hospitality sector to the interested members.

He also assured assistance for the renovation of a traditional Nyishi house (Chang Ghar) for cultural performances and urged the group to start work on the project independently.

The DFO highlighted the need for two traditional performances per week to attract tourists.

“A joint bank account will be opened for the group under the name ‘Soming Narming Cultural Group’ under Seijosa EDC, with joint operation by key members of the group,” he informed.

The DFO further informed that he is in discussions with DD Arunprabha for airing the group’s cultural performances.