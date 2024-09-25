Over 1 lakh households rely on IMC to manage their daily waste

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Over one lakh households, including business establishments, rely on the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to manage their daily waste, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang said.

The mayor said this while addressing mediapersons during a mass cleanliness drive, organised as part of the IMC’s ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, at Ward 9 on Tuesday.

“Though the IMC is spearheading this campaign, it is the public who have to play the major role in keeping the city clean and green,” he said.

The mayor further highlighted the immense challenge faced by the IMC in managing tonnes of garbage generated daily. He urged the residents to adopt better waste management practices and develop a stronger civic sense to help reduce the city’s waste burden.

The cleaning drive saw the participation of hundreds of youths, students and residents, led by Corporator Pakyum Yana.

The IMC is also organising various literary events and marathon races to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness.