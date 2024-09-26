APCC holds protest rally in Longding

LONGDING, 25 Sep: A protest rally was organized here on Wednesday by the District Congress Committee focusing on issues like the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged Adani megascam, need for a nationwide caste census by the union government and a call for respecting the Constitution of India particularly, regarding economic and social justice.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Toko Mina, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress incharge Ringso Dolo, Longding Congress incharge Taba Tagam and Longding District Congress Committee president Holai Wangsa.

APCC vice president Toko Mina in her address emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, urging citizens to remain active in advocating for their rights.