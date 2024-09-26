Ziro Literary Fest’ 24 concludes on high note

ZIRO, 25 Sep: The two-day Ziro Literary Fest 2024 concluded on a high note, leaving the participants with a renewed sense of creativity and a deeper appreciation for India’s rich cultural landscape.

The second day of the festival started with a stimulating panel discussion on ‘Polyphonic Melodies from the Borderlands’, featuring prominent speakers such as Ankush Saikia, prominent journalist Tongam Rina and Urvashi Butalia, moderated by Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed.

The panel explored the intersections of music, literature and cultural identity in the border regions of India.

A reading and conversation session on ‘The Yellow Sparrow’ by Santa Khurai in conversation with Ranju Dodum captivated the audience. This was followed by a conversation on ‘Humour in History: Comical Retellings of Historical Events’ with Bakarmax led by Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed, presented a light-hearted yet insightful take on historical events.

Another highlight of the festival was the engaging discussion on ‘Exploring India’s Cultural Heritage: Carnatic Music, Parsi Traditions of Bombay, and Dying Languages of Sikkim.’ Speakers such as Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh, Dr. Simin Patel and Karma Paljor delved into India’s diverse cultural legacy.

In an interactive session, Marti Bharath captivated the audience with insights into the world of live electronic music, exploring the balance between commercial and creative expression.

Anand Ramachandran led a workshop on ‘How to Get Started as a Game Designer and Developer.’

Another workshop titled ‘Dive into the World of Hindi Literature: Writing and Translating’ by Priyanka Sarkar offered participants valuable tips on writing and translation.

Dance enthusiasts were treated to a session on ‘Dance and Movement’ led by Denis Barwa, while the unusual workshop ‘Making Music with Fruits’ by Indonesian music duo Bottlesmoker added a fun and innovative twist to the festival.

Tanw Supuñ Dukuñ secretary Taku Chatung attended the concluding day of the festival as the chief guest.