PASIGHAT, 28 Sep: Sixty-five units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Sigar military station here in East Siang district on Saturday, in collaboration with Bakin Pertin General Hospital.

The event, which was organised by the Indian Army to mark the Gunners Day, saw the participation of over 150 Army personnel and 60 villagers from Mebo subdivision. (DIPRO)