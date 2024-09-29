Cyclothon organised as part of SHS campaign

ZIRO, 28 Sep: As part of the ongoing Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, a cyclothon was organised by the Lower Subansiri district administration and the urban development department here on Saturday.

The cyclothon was flagged off from the district secretariat by MLA Hage Appa. It saw the participation of Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, UD Commissioner Vivek Pandey, PHED Commissioner Pawan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP,HoDs of various departments, and members of the Ziro Cycle Club.

The cyclothon started from the district secretariat and culminated at the ZFM venue.

Addressing the gathering, the CS said that “cleanliness is not a one-time activity or exercise, but it is a lifestyle which we all need to adopt.”

He said that “this years’ Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to bring in lifestyle changes to ensure that we move towards garbage-free, clean towns and cities.”

The DC in his address said that “many initiatives are being undertaken at the district level to make Ziro township free from garbage.”

He said that the district administration, in collaboration with ArSRLM, will distribute cloth bags with Apatani traditional motifs to the market committees and shops, “so that we phase out use of plastic bags by 26 January, 2025.” (DIPRO)