YMCR, SSA advocate sustainable practices

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Members of the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) in a joint press conference with the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA) on Saturday advocated sustainable practices in order to protect the environment.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the press club here, SSA chairman Kepang Nong Borang said, “Till 2019, our village was the dirtiest one. We took inspiration from Ledum village in Pasighat, which was given the cleanest village award.”

He said that “such success stories are the outcome of community participation,” and added that “the motivation for keeping one’s environment clean should come from within.”

Suggesting finding a permanent way for waste management, he expressed concern over the absence of a recycle unit to dispose of waste, and sought fund “to initiate this mission.”

The SSA has undertaken significant steps to improve the environmental condition in Silluk village in Mebo circle of East Siang district.

Because of its initiatives such as plantation drives,wildlife rescue, installation of bamboo dustbins, and imposing fines for littering, Silluk village has been adjudged the cleanest village of the district three times, and in December 2023 it was conferred the prestigious Naturenomics Award by the Balipara Foundation, Guwahati (Assam).

YMCR vice-chairman Keyom Doni expressed concern over rampant environmental pollution practiced in the state. Citing the example of Tezu township in Lohit district, where separate vehiclespick up dry and wet waste, Doni said, “Such initiatives should also be practiced by the other municipal bodies, so that the public will be aware and educated about dry and wet waste, and accordingly segregate waste at the source themselves.”

“We have been listening about clean environment and rivers in the past, but as responsible citizens it is our duty to keep our localities clean even in the present,”he added.

He said that “the YMCR has been cleaning up rivers. If one cannot participate in the cleanup drives, one should refrain from dumping litter and avoid single-use plastic.”

He advised the people to be environmentally responsible by using their own water bottles, and dumping litter in dustbins and notified garbage dumps.

YMCR convener Kangku Kabak also stressed on “small efforts that can be shown by the public to keep the city clean by following basic things.”

The YMCR is an NGO dedicated to river and environmental conservation. It has been working tirelessly to address issues related to water pollution and resource management. It initiatives have focused on promoting sustainable practices, raising awareness about environmental concerns, and advocating policy changes to protect the environment.