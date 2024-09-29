Guv participates in Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik took part in the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, conducted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, Telangana, the winter home of the president of India, on Saturday.

The eight-day long celebration was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, and is dedicated to showcase the cultural heritage of the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that “the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is a celebration of India’s rich cultural diversity, which fosters pride in Indian heritage, nurtures traditional art forms, and brings people together from across the nation.”

He said that the mahotsav provides a unique opportunity for both established and emerging artists from the Northeast to showcase their talents.

He further said that “the cultural exposure will encourage the younger generation from Arunachal Pradesh and other states to continue pursuing traditional art forms, helping maintain the continuity of India’s cultural legacy.”

Over 300 artists and artisans from the NE states are participating in the event. (Raj Bhavan)