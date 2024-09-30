Baby delivered inside 108 ambulance

[Bengia Ajum]

SEPPA, 29 Sep: A baby was delivered inside a 108 ambulance while it was on its way from the district hospital here in East Kameng district to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

The woman, who was in the advanced stage of pregnancy, had developed complications and had to be transferred to the TRIHMS for better care. As she was being taken in the ambulance, her pregnancy condition progressed and needed immediate attention.

Emergency medical technician (EMT) Yalik Kamchi,who was travelling in the ambulance, helped the woman deliver the baby. She expertly guided the delivery, ensuring that both mother and baby were safe.

The newborn, a healthy baby girl, arrived just moments before the ambulance reached the TRIHMS.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, we were focused on providing the best care possible,” said Kamchi. “It was an unforgettable experience, and I’m grateful that we could support this family during such a critical moment, “she added.

Upon arrival at the hospital, both the mother and newborn were in stable condition and received immediate care.

EMRI Green Health Services runs the 108 ambulance service in the state and it provides free service to the people.