Raj Bhavan can promote sustainable growth: Guv

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik has advised the employees of the Raj Bhavan here to play a proactive role in making the state plastic-free for the wellbeing of the environment and the posterity.

He said that “involvement of the Raj Bhavan can inspire a wave of positive change, symbolising Arunachal’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable growth.”

In line with the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to phase out single-use plastic (SUP) from the country, the Raj Bhavan here has initiated measures against the use of plastic carry bags, plates, cups, cutleries, and decoration materials in the Raj Bhavan and its residential areas.

The Raj Bhavan, an advocate of ‘Green, clean and plastic-free Arunachal Pradesh’, advised its officials to use alternative carry bags like recycled paper bags, jute bags, and cloth bags instead of SUP bags. The officials have also been advised against using “packaged drinking water bottles and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) banners of less than 100 microns.”

“Steps like banning single-use plastics, promoting alternatives like bamboo or jute products, and using eco-friendly packaging can set a precedent for other government institutions and the public to follow.

“It will encourage collaboration with local artisans and small businesses to promote eco-friendly alternatives,” the governor said.

“Arunachal Pradesh is rich in traditional crafts made from bamboo, cane, and other natural materials. This can also boost the local economy,” he added. (Raj Bhavan)