Changlang police spreading awareness on drugs, cybercrimes

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 4 Oct: The Changlang district police are engaged in conducting a series of awareness programmes on topics such as drug abuse, cybercrimes, crimes against women, and traffic safety.

A three-day self-defence training programme is also underway at the government higher secondary school here and the government secondary school in Laktong.

These programmes are designed to educate and empower the youths, especially focusing on self-defence techniques, to equip them to deal with challenging situations.

The police plan to cover more schools and colleges in the district under the initiative. SP Kirli Padu has appealed to NGOs, community-based organisations, student unions, and youth and women organisations to join hands with the police in organising such events.

“We are committed to extend every possible support for such programmes, and we encourage all concerned to reach out to us for collaboration,” the SP said.

“Together, let’s work for a safer and more aware Changlang district,” he added.

For more information on organising such programmes, the district police can be contacted at 9774621714.