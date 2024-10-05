Excavator, dumper truck engaged in illegal earth-cutting seized

YUPIA, 4 Oct: An excavator and a dumper truck engaged in illegal earth-cutting behind the ITI in Yupia, which is a government plot, was seized by Town Magistrate P Mary Bui and SI Tapi Nada on Thursday.

On receipt of verbal information about the illegal earth-cutting, the town magistrate along with the police official rushed to the spot to prevent further earth-cutting.

It is worth mentioning here that the Papum Pare district magistrate had issued an order on 10 January, prohibiting illegal earth-cutting in Yupia township and adjacent areas without prior approval of the DC-cum-DM.

The town magistrate has appealed to the public to obtain approval from the DC before any carrying out any earth-cutting activity. (DIPRO)