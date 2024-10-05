Prioritise truthful, accurate reporting: Natung

42nd APC foundation day

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Home Minister Mama Natung on Friday urged media houses to prioritise truthful and accurate reporting, while addressing the 42nd foundation day celebration of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here.

Natung underscored the role of the media as a bridge between the state government and the public, and calledupon the journalists, especially those in the digital platforms, to uphold truth and accuracy in their reporting.

Expressing concern over unethical journalism, the minister suggested that the APC should recognise only those affiliated with it to maintain credibility.

He also called for proper highlighting of the government’s achievements, and encouraged the APC to engage ministers, secretaries, MLAs and NGOs for a comprehensive understanding of their initiatives.

Acknowledging the contributions of those who fostered media growth, Natung pointed to the evolving thought process among the youth for a “New Arunachal.”

Natung termed APC building as one of the best in India and congratulated people involved in its construction for such a beautiful infrastructure.

He emphasised that peace is crucial for development, recalling an instance when Indigo Airlines temporarily ceased flights to Itanagar due to a bandh, but ultimately resumed services upon the chief minister’s request.

He also appealed to the media to raise awareness about the rising drug menace in the state and assured to discuss the implementation of the Working Journalists Pension Scheme with the chief minister.

Roing MLA and adviser to home minister Mutchu Mithi addressed the audience of veteran and emerging print and digital media journalists, highlighting their vital role as the Fourth Estate of democracy.

He reflected on the media’s importance during times of political vulnerability, emphasising that the media must bear significant responsibility in upholding democracy.

The APC, established in 1982, has been a mirror for the people’s voice, with Mithi acknowledging the evolving landscape of the media.

Natung and Mithi also recognised several pioneers, including former APC presidents Mamang Dai and Pradeep Kumar Behera, and General Secretary Tanom Jerang, along with current APC President Dodum Yangfo, Vice-President Bengia Ajum, and General Secretary Damien Lepcha. They acknowledged Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno and General Secretary Sonam Jelly for their contributions.

Earlier, Yangfo addressed queries from some media bodies regarding the benefits of APC membership, and gave assurance that the APC would guide its members in ethics and proper journalistic practices.

He credited Sangno for advocating a policy change to increase medical emergency assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh annually for members, and for including non-APST journalists under the Chief Minister’s Aarogya Yojana.

Yangfo also highlighted that the APC is the third in the Northeast to be affiliated with the Press Club of India.

Jelly in his welcome address recounted the establishment of the Itanagar Press Club by veterans in 1982 and its subsequent renaming as APC.