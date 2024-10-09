APIC organises RTI Act awareness prog

PASIGHAT, 8 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) organized an awareness-cum-interaction programme on RTI Act with PIOs, APIOs and HoDs concerned of East Siang district at the Siang guest house here on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at making the officers aware of the salient features of the RTI Act, and their roles and responsibilities.

State Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin explained the various sections of the RTI Act and highlighted the roles and responsibilities of appellants and PIOs while discharging their duties.

The CIC urged the PIOs and the APIOs to be very informative regarding RTI Act and also responsive while furnishing information to appellants.

East Siang DC T Taggu said that the RTI Act promotes transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority. “It is also an important tool for common citizens to access information, unless appellants use the RTI Act as tools to harass officers concerned,” he said. (DIPRO)