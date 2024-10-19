Pul flags off ‘battlefield treks’ by army, NCC

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: As part of the celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off two ‘battlefield treks’ by a combined team of the Indian Army and NCC cadets, retracing the path taken by soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The treks are in remembrance of the stiff resistance put up by brave soldiers in challenging weather and terrain, and also to promote battlefield tourism in the scenic and pristine Lohit Valley, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Thursday.

Rawat said that the adventure treks to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso were flagged off by Pul at Walong brigade in Anjaw district on Thursday.

These high mountainous lakes among snow-covered peaks will be visited by a joint team of Indian Army, NCC cadets and citizens from Anjaw and Lohit districts.

He said that through these treks, the Indian Army aims to promote adventure tourism in Lohit Valley and train local youths as tourism entrepreneurs. The army dedicated Sadbhavna projects to the local community, which was received by Pul.

Operation Sadbhavna is the Indian Army’s flagship programme for community development in sync with the government’s Vibrant Village initiative.

A cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai, white water rafting from Walong to Wakro and a half-marathon from Kibithu to Walong have also been planned as part of the commemorative events, Lt Col Rawat said.

He said that the events are being planned with the twin objectives of honouring the fallen ones and promoting Lohit Valley as an adventure tourism destination.

Additionally, the army will conduct medical and veterinary camps as part of their commitment to community development and health initiatives in border areas.

The events will conclude with a grand ceremony on 13-14 November with a light-and-sound show and martial arts display, where veterans and next of kin of those who participated in the epic battle, including brave citizens of Walong who stood with the Indian Army in defence of their motherland, will be honoured, Lt Col Rawat added. (PTI)