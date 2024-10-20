Official kits for 3rd Arunachal Para Games unveiled

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: The official tracksuit and jersey for the 3rd Arunachal Para Games were unveiled in the presence of MLA Rode Bui and Paralympic Association of Arunachal president Nabam James at MLA Cottage here on Saturday.

During the launch programme, Bui, who is also the adviser to the SJETA minister, emphasised the importance of community support and encouragement to para-athletes.

He urged the people to witness and support the para-athletes and the organisers to ensure success of the event.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal secretary-general Techi Sonu informed that a total of 417 para-athletes from all the districts have registered their names for the competition.

The 3rd Arunachal Para Games will be held at Rajiv Gandhi University from 25 to 27 October.