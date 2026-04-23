PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: PR and RD minister’s advisor and Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki inaugurated the East Siang District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC) building here on Wednesday, in the presence of Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Zilla Parishad chairperson (ZPC) Ruth Tabing Boko, government officials, and panchayat members.

In his address, Soki stated that Pasighat holds significant importance as the birthplace of Panchayati Raj Institutions, recalling the contributions of late Daying Ering. He further noted that the DPRC would promote digital education and empower Gram Sabha members at the village level.

Other dignitaries speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of the DPRC as a centre for capacity building and data management to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions. They emphasized that the facility would play a key role in improving the planning, implementation, and monitoring of rural development programmes. (DIPRO)