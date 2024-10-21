Over 205 butterfly species recorded during Wakro Butterfly Meet

WAKRO, 20 Oct: More than 205 butterfly species were recorded during the first edition of the Wakro Butterfly Meet, organised by the Wakro Valley Nature Club, in collaboration with the Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary (KTR&WLS), and the environment, forest & climate change department, from 18-19 October.

One important species which had not been recorded earlier in Arunachal Pradesh – the green striped palmer – was photographed and recorded from the KTR&WLS during the two-day event.

Some of the rare species recorded during the event were the Columbine, the brown prince, the green & white dragontail, the red-spotted sawtooth, the golden birdwing, etc.

Day one featured an adventure walk from Wakro and Pursuram Kund area, which comes under the fringe zone of the KTR&WLS, where the participants observed a stunning array of butterfly species in their natural habitat.

The second day took the participants into the heart of the Kamlang Tiger Reserve, providing a unique opportunity to explore the rich biodiversity of the region.

The two-day event attracted participants from across the country, including butterfly lovers from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, Assam, Itanagar, and local youths and students from Tasaso Yun Government Higher Secondary School.

The Kamlang Valley Nature Club, comprising local unemployed enthusiastic youths dedicated to nature conservation, played a vital role in organising the meet and fostering community involvement with minimal resources.

Divisional Forest Officer Jumdo Geiyi and Range Forest Officer of KTR&WLS, Bunty Tao played an active role in the success of the event.

The event was sponsored by several organisations, including Genesis 4 Production, which provided comprehensive coverage of the proceedings, and media partners like Divinity Jaagran News, the Wildlife Conservation Society-India, Wiki Loves Butterfly, and GLAW Enterprise (manufacturer of areca leaf plates).

The Wakro Butterfly Meet, 2024, was not only a celebration of nature’s beauty but also an important step toward promoting conservation awareness and community engagement to uplift the socioeconomic status of the area.