TEZU, 22 Oct: Nine-year-old Eranso Pul, son of former chief minister late Kalikho Pul and Vikilu Pul, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at the general hospital here in Lohit district.

Eranso suffered from a congenital heart defect and had undergone a heart transplant surgery five months ago.

The young boy had been suffering from a complex congenital heart defect since childhood, which required several surgeries done over a period of several years.