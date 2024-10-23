2nd CPA sitting underway

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The second sitting of the Committee on Public Accounts (CPA) of the 8th legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh began at the speaker’s conference hall here in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, with Dr Mohesh Chai on the chair.

Thirteen departments of the state government have been invited to the two-day sitting “for taking oral evidence relating to the paragraphs reflected in the audit report of the comptroller and auditor general of India,” the speaker’s PR cell informed in a release.

CPA members Wanglin Lowangdong and Toko Tatung, along with officers, including the principal accountant general, the finance commissioner, the planning secretary, and the legislative assembly secretary, were present on day 1 of the sitting. Other PAC members will attend the sitting on Wednesday.

The PAC chairman and members stressed the need for accountability, transparency and proper use of public funds. The legislative assembly secretary delivered the introductory speech, the release stated.