Power outage hits some pockets in Tawang

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 23 Oct: Certain localities within the township here have been experiencing disruption in power supply since Monday morning due to ‘faults’ in transmission lines.

According to a power department official, currently, no load shedding has been imposed in the entire district.

“Sometimes trees fall on the line, causing faults and disruption in power supply, while sometimes branches of trees come into contact with the lines and it becomes difficult for the technical staff to locate and rectify the faults, which takes more than expected time to restore supply, JE Namgey Lhamu said.

Some residents said there was no power supply in certain localities from Monday morning. However, electricity supply was restored around 6 pm, they said.