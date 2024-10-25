2nd Tani Ngomle memorial tourneys begin at Hime

KANGKU, 24 Oct: The 2nd Tani Ngomle memorial cricket and volleyball inter-village/panchayat level tournaments began at Hime in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district on Thursday.

In the inaugural volleyball match the Richie Rites United team trounced the New Home team.

Likabali MLA andn Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, DC Rujjum Rakshap, SP Gothombu Dajangju, government officials, panchayat leaders, gaon burahs, and sports lovers of the area were present at the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)