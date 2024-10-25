Arunachal NIT student secures annual package of 58 lakhs with Microsoft

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: A student from the National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (NITAP), Vanshika Marwaha, has secured the highest-ever annual package of Rs 58 lakhs with Microsoft, marking a significant milestone for both the institution and the state.

NITAP Director Prof Mohan V Aware extended his heartfelt congratulations to Marwaha, acknowledging her remarkable accomplishment and the pivotal role of the entire faculty and the training and placement (T&P) cell “in facilitating numerous opportunities and ensuring success.”

“This is a moment of pride for NITAP, and we are excited to witness our students achieving such remarkable success,” he stated.

T&P cell in-charge Prof Mihir Kumar Shome also expressed his best wishes for Vanshika’s future endeavors, emphasizing the importance of such achievements in inspiring other students. He informed that another 12 students have also secured placements.

Computer Science and Engineering HoD Dr Rajat Subhra Goswami said, “This achievement motivates and encourages us to work even harder.”

Vanshika in her remark said, “I have always believed in making the best of what I had, instead of lamenting what was unavailable. In the college also, I was determined to make the most of the opportunities presented to me, whether in academics, projects, or internships. The support and mentorship I received from my professors and peers, and most importantly my parents, played a crucial role in shaping my skills and preparing me for the challenges ahead.

“Securing this offer from Microsoft is a dream come true, and I am deeply grateful for the learning environment that empowered me to achieve this milestone. I hope my achievement inspires others to aim high and pursue their goals with passion and determination,” she said.