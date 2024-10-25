Adopt modern techs, remain ever-vigilant: Guv

ITBP raising day

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday urged the officers and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to continue performing their duties professionally, adopt modern technologies, and remain ever-vigilant.

Addressing the function to mark the 63rd raising day of the ITBP at its Northeast Frontier headquarters here, Parnaik said that “the occasion celebrates the foundation of the prestigious force and also pays tribute to the indomitable courage, spirit, and unwavering devotion exemplified by ITBP in safeguarding the borders of our country.”

“The commitment and tireless efforts of the ‘Himveers’ reflect the core ethos of the ITBP, which are professionalism, excellence, and a sense of duty,” he said.

Reminding the personnel of the vibrant border village programme, the governor advised them to “instil a sense of security among the indigenous population,” and urged them to “strengthen goodwill among the local population towards the ‘Himveers’ and provide every possible assistance to the villagers and district administrations, so that development reaches the first villages.”

ITBP Northrast Frontier Inspector General Dr Akun Sabharwal also spoke. (Raj Bhavan)