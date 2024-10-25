GoAP announces 3 pc hike in DA for regular employees

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its regular employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from 1 July.

There are 68,818 regular employees in the state. With the revision, the DA and DR will rise from 50 per cent to 53 per cent, providing enhanced financial support.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced the hike on Wednesday.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, in a statement said that the decision to enhance the DA and DR aligns with the Centre’s policy and aims to benefit state government employees, all-India service officers serving in the state, central government employees on deputation in the state, as well as pensioners and their families.

Additionally, the house rent allowance (HRA) has been increased to 30 per cent, 20 and 10 per cent, for various categories of towns.

The total financial implication of the decision is estimated at Rs 63.92 crores from July 2024 to March 2025.

The deputy chief minister emphasised that the significant step reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of those who serve and have served, ensuring they receive the care and resources they deserve. (PTI)