MLA unhappy over proposed police outpost in Korang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 24 Oct: Pasighat-West MLA Ninong Ering, who is also the adviser to the hydropower minister, expressed sadness over the fact that a police outpost is going to be set up in Korang, saying that “it is not necessary at the place.”

According to the MLA, the police outpost in Korang village would not cater to the law and order situation of the Upper Legong Banggo (Ruksin) subdivision, where there are eight villages in isolated areas. The local villagers have also been demanding a police station in Bilat to cover Korang, Sido, Ledum, Bilat, Mirem, Mikong, Remi and Miglung villages in Pasighat West area of East Siang district.

Ering, who is representing the Pasighat West assembly constituency for a second consecutive term, informed that he has written to the state’s home department several times, demanding a police station in Bilat circle headquarters, rather than setting up an outpost in Korang. “However, the higher-ups of the home department are not paying any heed to the issue,” he said.

“Even if a police station is constructed in Korang, another police station is required in Bilat. It is not suitable for villagers of Remi, Miglung, Miren and Mikong to go to Korang for filing a police complaint as the rural area of the Upper Legong Bango area is closer to Ruksin and Pasighat police stations,” Ering lamented in a social media post.

The MLA observed that the police personnel and staff would also require medical facilities and education for their children, which are not available in Korang.