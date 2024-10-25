RGU hosts workshop on organ donation

RONO HILLS, 24 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) hosted a workshop on deceased organ donation here on Wednesday.

It was organized by the Zublee Foundation under its ‘Project Vardaan’, in collaboration with the NSS Cell of RGU, with the aim of raising awareness about organ donation. The workshop was supported by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) as part of its CSR initiative.

In his address, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam encouraged students to consider organ donation, highlighting its potential to save lives.

Zublee Foundation CEO Dr Priyanka Borah delivered a presentation on the importance of organ donation, noting that over 5 lakh people die each year in India due to organ failure.

She explained that a person can save up to nine lives through organ donation after death.

Speaking to the media, NSS Programme Officer Dr Tage Monju Burman highlighted the significance of the workshop, stating that “this workshop is crucial as many people are still unaware of how organ donation can save lives.”

Burman further said that “by educating students, we are empowering them to help others and fostering responsible citizenship,” adding that “this event aligns with the NSS’s mission to serve society.”

Among others, NSS Programme Officers Dr Gomar Basar and Dr Gunjan K Saurav were present.

The workshop saw the participation of over 200 students, who expressed a strong interest in learning about organ donation. The students were encouraged to spread awareness in their communities and institutions, helping to address the critical shortage of organs for transplantation.