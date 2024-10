A total of 454 patients in Doji Jeko, Higi Bagra and Angu villages in West Siang district benefitted from free Ayurveda wellness camps organized at the villages by Pasighat (East Siang)-based North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), in collaboration with Pushi Banggo Student’s Union from 22-24 October.