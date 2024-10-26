Vikram Seth visits Lohit

WAKRO, 25 Oct: Renowned poet and novelist Vikram Seth, who visited Lohit district on Thursday, met the locals and youths during an interaction programme held in Digaru.

Impressed with the vibrant colours of the Mishmi attire and the silver jewellery worn by the Mishmi women, Seth expressed his desire to visit the region again and spend more time understanding the people and the culture.

Seth was accompanied by renowned filmmaker, photographer and writer Kunal Verma. Both Seth and Verma also visited other social centres and interacted with the people.