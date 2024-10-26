AOA secy-gen meets IOA president

NEW DELHI, 25 Oct: Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago met Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha here on Friday and discussed the efforts made by the AOA to promote Olympic values and awareness in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Tago highlighted the crucial roles that the state Olympic associations (SOA) play in promoting sports at the grassroots level, and urged Usha to restore the SOAs’ memberships and voting rights in the IOA.

He emphasized that SOAs have been a vital members since the IOA’s inception but their memberships and voting rights were debarred after a Delhi High Court judgement in 2022.

The AOA secretary-general also stressed the importance of SOAs in integrating state-level sporting activities, coordinating with stakeholders, and ensuring the wellbeing of athletes.

Meanwhile, Tago informed that the IOA president has consented to attend the 4th Arunachal State Games, scheduled to be held in January next year.