Lower Siang to host Greater Siang Badminton Championship from 29 Oct

LIKABALI, 25 Oct: The first Greater Siang Badminton Championship will be held at the newly constructed Karmi Taipodia LSBDA Badminton Indoor Stadium here in Lower Siang district from 29 October to 1 November.

The championship is being organized by the Likabali Badminton Club, under the aegis of the Greater Siang Badminton Association (GSBA).

The objective of the tournament is to foster unity and brotherhood among the people of the greater Siang, comprising West Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, Leparada and Lower Siang districts, through badminton, besides spreading the social message of ‘Say no to drugs, yes to badminton’.

The tournament will be held for boys and girls U-13, U-15, sub-veteran (35+, 40+) and veteran (45+, 50+, 55+) age categories.

The tournament will provide the young and budding players from the greater Siang belts a platform to showcase their talent.

More than 500 players/officials are participating in the tournament.

Home Minister Mama Natung is expected to attend the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)